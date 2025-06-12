Kenya: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Activist Boniface Mwangi Over Failure to Appear in Court

Nairobi — An arrest warrant has been issued against activist Boniface Mwangi over his failure to appear in court to take plea in an assault case.

According to the charge sheet, Mwangi is required to respond to claims of assaulting a police officer.

The court has directed that the matter be mentioned on July 14 for directions.

It is alleged that on April 20, at the Metropolitan Court in Kilimani, Mwangi assaulted a police officer who was on duty causing him actual bodily harm.

In a separate count, it is alleged that on April 2 at the same location, he also assaulted another police officer performing his duties, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It is further alleged that on the same day he used abusive language directed at another officer with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.