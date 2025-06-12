Nigeria: Windstorm Kills 6, Injures 30 in Taraba

A severe windstorm in Garba-Chede, a town in Bali Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State, has claimed no fewer than six lives and left 30 others wounded.

Abubakar Dodo, a resident, whose house was destroyed, told Daily Trust that the windstorm was very devastating, and the worse recorded in recent years in the area.

Dodo said schools, mosque, churches and shops were destroyed, while foodstuff worth millions of naira were also affected.

The Chief of Garba-Chede, Kaigama Maigandi, urged Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, to assist victims to enable them repair their houses and places of business destroyed by the storm.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the North East Development Commission (NEDC), have visited the community to assess the extent of the damage and determine possible areas of intervention.

The team, led by Dr. Balutu Isa Mohammed, while expressing deep sympathy with the victims, assured residents of the commission's readiness to provide critical support and relief materials.

During the visit, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on Maigandi, to brief him on their mission.