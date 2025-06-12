Malawi: Bullets to Play Silver Strikers On Fcb's 30th Anniversary

26th June this year marks exactly 30 years of First Capital Bank's existence in Malawi.

The bank is an official sponsor of Blantyre based Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club and as part of the celebrations, the club will play Silver Strikers in the country's capital city Lilongwe at Bingu National Stadium on 29th June, 2025.

Head of Marketing and Communications at the bank, Twikale Chirwa, says money realised from this match will be given to Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu to support youth football at Luwinga Inclusive Academy.

"This match is one way of celebrating but also giving back to our supporters and customers who have been with us for the past 30 years. We thought that the FCB 30 Years Trophy should be competitive and that's why we chose Silver Strikers who are the defending champions of the TNM Super League," added Chirwa.

Chief Executive Officer for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, said it feels great to be part of this anniversary.

"It would be a mistake if we were left out. We find this very ideal. It's a licensed game by the Football Association of Malawi and our supporters should come in large numbers to witness this event," he said.

Other activities on the day will include performances by musical bands. 200 replica jerseys have been produced for the event.

Born on 26th June, 1995 in Malawi, First Capital Bank is now in additional five countries namely Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique.