Rwanda: Somalia Deepens Strategic Ties With Rwanda and Sudan in High-Level Diplomatic Talks in China

Changsha, China--At the margins of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) ministerial meeting held in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, Somalia held two pivotal diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening its bilateral and regional alliances -- one with Rwanda and the other with Sudan.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb.Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met with his Rwandan counterpart, H.E. Olivier Nduhungirehe, to discuss deepening relations between the two nations.

During the high-level talks, the ministers focused on:

Enhancing diplomatic relations and political cooperation.

Expanding economic collaboration, including trade and investment.

Boosting regional and continental partnerships through African institutions.

Accelerating development projects in security, education, and infrastructure.

Both sides acknowledged the strategic importance of Somalia-Rwanda relations, agreeing that stronger bilateral ties are crucial for economic development, political stability, and shared prosperity in the region. They committed to long-term cooperation and pledged to work toward realizing joint continental ambitions under Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

"Our relationship with Rwanda is not just bilateral--it's a partnership for Africa's future," said Minister Abdisalam.

The ministers also exchanged views on Africa's role in global diplomacy and reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral collaboration, leveraging shared opportunities across the continent.

In a separate meeting, Minister Abdisalam held critical talks with H.E. Hussein Al-Hajj, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan.

The session primarily focused on the volatile political and security situation in Sudan, as conflict continues to grip the country.

Somalia expressed:

Strong solidarity with the people of Sudan,

Support for international peace efforts,

And commitment to regional stability and mediation diplomacy.

Minister Abdisalam underscored Somalia's backing for ongoing peace negotiations and called for a swift end to hostilities, stating:

"Sudan's stability is integral to Africa's peace. Somalia stands firmly with its Sudanese brothers and sisters in pursuit of peace, reconciliation, and national unity."

These diplomatic engagements come at a time when Somalia is actively reshaping its foreign policy posture--seeking stronger south-south alliances, African-led development partnerships, and new political leverage within continental frameworks.

By strengthening ties with Rwanda, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies and a key player in AU reform, and expressing solidarity with Sudan during its crisis, Somalia is positioning itself as both a diplomatic actor and moral voice in regional affairs.

Moreover, the setting -- FOCAC -- is strategically important as China continues to expand its influence across Africa. Somalia's engagement on this platform signals its intent to diversify partnerships and pursue development-oriented diplomacy.