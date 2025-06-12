Uganda: Budget Must Address Living Conditions, Says Ssemujju As He Paints Stark Picture of Ugandan Life

In a powerful rebuttal to the government's budget proposals, Shadow Finance Minister Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has presented a sobering analysis of the state of the nation, arguing that the budget must be fundamentally restructured to address the dire living conditions faced by millions of Ugandans.

Drawing heavily on data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) census report, Ssemujju painted a picture of a country grappling with widespread poverty, unemployment, and a massive subsistence economy.

"Our proposal is to restructure the budget to address the socio-economic situation in the country," he said, beginning a detailed breakdown of the challenges.

According to the Kira Municipality MP, the statistics reveal a nation in crisis. A staggering 14.2 million Ugandans, or 31% of the population, lack basic necessities like a pair of shoes or at least two sets of clothing.

The situation is most acute in Karamoja, where 62% of the population is barefoot, followed closely by Busoga, Lango, Teso, Bukedi, and West Nile.

"Ownership of clothing and shoes...serves as a basic measure of household welfare, reflecting both economic capability and social status," Nganda said, quoting the UBOS report.

On the employment front, the figures are equally grim. Out of a working-age population of over 25 million, Ssemujju asserted that 15.7 million people are without jobs.

He challenged the official unemployment figures, pointing to the low number of bank account holders as a more accurate indicator of the formal economy's size.

"If only 2.7 million people, which is 10% of the working-age group, own bank accounts, it means many Ugandans are casual labourers," se argued.

Citing a Bank of Uganda survey, he noted that nearly half of Ugandan employees earn Shs150,000 or less per month.

The Shadow Minister's speech also highlighted critical deficiencies in other sectors:

Energy: 28 million Ugandans (62% of the population) still rely on firewood for cooking, posing significant environmental and health risks.

Only a quarter of households have access to electricity for lighting.

Housing and Sanitation: Over half of Uganda's 10.6 million households (5.6 million families) live in single-room dwellings.

Furthermore, 7% of the population, rising to 60% in Karamoja, lack any toilet facilities and practice open defecation.

Transport: The nation remains a "boda boda and bicycle economy," with 5.5 million people owning motorcycles and 9 million owning bicycles, compared to just 1.8 million car owners.

Food Security: A shocking 20 million Ugandans are moderately or severely food insecure.

Sswmujju linked this directly to the country's overwhelming reliance on rain-fed agriculture, with 98% of farming dependent on rainfall.

Ssemujju concluded by criticizing the government's spending priorities, accusing President Museveni of misallocating funds.

He pointed to a proposal for Shs 300 billion for tractors that was reduced to Shs25 billion, and another Shs60 billion meant for health centres that was allegedly diverted.

"The solution cannot be abduction, court-martial and prison," Ssemujju warned, referencing the restlessness among the country's 1.6 million unemployed youth, urging a fundamental shift in fiscal policy to directly tackle the poverty and inequality gripping the nation.