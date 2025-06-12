Uganda: Minister Kasolo Tips Youths On Wealth Creation

The Minister of State for Microfinance and Small-Scale Enterprises, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune has urged youth to embrace government wealth creation programs such as the Parish Development Model

(PDM), Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Fund and the Presidential Skilling Hubs to ensure prosperity for all.

"The government wants you to fully utilize its programs as youth because they are intended to get all of you out of poverty which is the reason as to why the president guided that we send shs100 million per

parish every year. If you get the Shs1 million, you can buy pigs, goats, even a calf or rear chicken or do fish farming and life will never be the same," Kasolo said.

He made the remarks while delivering a lecture to 200 youth undergoing an ideological orientation and patriotism development training course at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi district.

He also challenged them to become agents and ambassadors of change in their districts by enlightening those still unaware of these programs.

"I encourage you to be ambassadors of change in your communities, because you now know the truth but above all help the government to report those who misuse the funds," he added.

Kasolo further emphasized the importance of responsible fund management, hard work, investment, and saving to build sustainable household livelihoods and incomes, ultimately securing a better future for their children.

"As youth, I encourage you to love money the way you love yourselves, have enough for yourself, create wealth by having a side business that can give you daily income," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further urged the youth to stop listening to selfish individuals who discourage them from participating in government programs.

"Do not listen to leaders who encourage you to eat the money provided to you by the government meant for capital, claiming that it is little while they are comfortably earning millions of money but they are not

extending any assistance to you," Kasolo noted.

He also underscored that good leaders work for the betterment of everyone.

"Unfortunately, some individuals with selfish interests are manipulating the youth into vandalizing property, further impoverishing the community. This allows them to maintain control by distracting the masses and shifting the blame for their problems and poverty onto the government."