Uganda: Aspiring Leaders Return Expression of Interest Forms At NUP,Emphasize Fair Venting Processes

New aspiring leaders continue to gather at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters to return and pick their expression of interest forms, marking the beginning of the party's internal selection process ahead of the 2026 elections.

Among them were Kikomeko Saul of Busiro South and Kawempe Division mayoral aspirant Umar Magala, both of whom expressed strong confidence in NUP's vetting procedures.

Kikomeko Saul, of Busiro South, emphasized the importance of fair representation, especially as his constituency continues to grapple with critical health challenges, including a lack of sufficient medical facilities.

"Our people deserve leaders who understand their challenges. That is why the vetting process must be fair and robust," he stated.

"Debates are being held to ensure that the best candidates are identified through open and competitive engagement."

In Kawempe Division, Umar Magala is aspiring for the mayoral seat, branding himself a "generational leader." Speaking after submitting his forms, Magala said it is time for the youth to take their rightful place in shaping the nation's future.

"As the saying goes, the future belongs to the youth. We are ready to take responsibility and lead with integrity," Magala noted.

"We trust the NUP Election Management Committee to handle the vetting process fairly, just like they did in 2021 only now, with more time to vet thoroughly."

Magala also praised the NUP's track record in recent internal processes, citing the Kawempe North by-elections where the committee successfully selected a standout candidate from a field of over ten aspirants.

The return of expression of interest forms marks a key milestone in NUP's electoral roadmap, with the party leadership repeating its commitment to transparency, fairness, and grassroots representation.