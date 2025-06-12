Liberia: Bong County - MI Empowers Women and Youth With Legal Land Ownership.

Gbarnga, Bong County- In a significant stride toward promoting equal land rights, Menleleh Incorporated (MI) on Friday officially handed over legal land deeds to five individuals--four women and one youth--at a ceremony held at the organization's Gbarnga office.

The initiative, backed by the Swedish Embassy through ForumCiv-Liberia, is part of MI's ongoing project to increase land ownership among marginalized groups, particularly women and young people, in accordance with Liberia's 2018 Land Rights Act.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, MI's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Poka Kofi Brown, emphasized the organization's commitment to gender equity and youth empowerment in land access. He explained that MI undertook all necessary legal processes to acquire and register the properties on behalf of the beneficiaries, at no cost to them.

"This project is about more than land--it's about dignity, security, and equality," Mr. Brown said. "By removing the financial and legal barriers that often prevent women and youth from owning land, we are helping to build a more inclusive and just society."

He extended his appreciation to the Swedish Embassy and ForumCiv-Liberia for their steadfast support, noting that their contributions have been instrumental in advancing the project's goals.

ForumCiv's Country Manager, Mr. Asa David Chon, also spoke at the event, lauding Menleleh Incorporated for its proactive role in advancing land rights. He encouraged the recipients to use their newly acquired land responsibly, underscoring the long-term impact such ownership can have on family welfare and community development.

"The security that comes with land ownership can transform lives," Mr. Chon stated. "We are proud to support this effort, which aligns with our shared vision of equity and sustainable development."

The recipients of the land deeds expressed profound gratitude to MI and its partners. Several beneficiaries shared that financial constraints had long hindered their ability to acquire land, but with MI's intervention, they now feel empowered and secure in their legal ownership.

"This deed means a future for me and my children," said one of the women. "I never thought I could own land, but today, I stand here as a rightful landowner. Thank you, MI."

Menleleh Incorporated's land rights initiative is expected to benefit at least ten women and youth in its current phase, with potential for expansion depending on available support and resources.