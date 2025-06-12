Liberia: Bible Society Donates to Two Schools for the Blind

Monrovia — The Bible Society of Liberia, in collaboration with the United Bible Society, has donated educational materials to visually impaired students at two institutions in the country.

Institutions that benefitted from the donation are the Liberia School for the Blind in Mombo Town, Virginia and the Christian Association of the Blind National Resource Center along Monrovia-Robertsfield highway.

The Program Manager for the Bible Society of Liberia, Jerry Wolo Forkay, said these educational assistance instruments are intended to assist the Liberia School of the Blind and the Christian Association of the Blind National Resource Center move independently by learning, assisted by talking bibles that would enable them to know the words of God.

Mr. Forkay says the Bible Society attaches seriousness to the education of virtually impaired people with the words of God and making their movement from one place to another easier.

Receiving the items, the Principal of the Liberia School of the Blind, Jackson Suah, described the gesture as timely, because most of the students lack basic materials to aid their education process.

Mr. Suah encouraged the Bible Society of Liberia to continue supporting the institution because most of the virtually impaired students cannot afford to purchase learning materials.

For his part, the Program Manager at the Christian Association of the Blind, Jacob Joe, thanked the Bible Society of Liberia for the donation.

Mr. Joe assured the Bible Society that the donations will be used for the intended purpose, as the institution has run out of teaching materials.

Items donated to the two schools include white canes, audio bible slates and styles, among many others.

The Program Manager of the Bible Society of Liberia was accompanied during the exercise by the Society's Church Relations Officer, Reverend Fayaih Tamba.