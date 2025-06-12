Ethiopia: City Cassation Court Upholds Third Time Bail for Journalist Tesfalem - He Remains in Police Custody

12 June 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Addis Abeba City Administration Cassation Court has rejected a police appeal against the bail granted to journalist Tesfalem Waldyes, founder and editor-in-chief of the online outlet Ethiopia Insider, and upheld the rulings of two lower courts.

In its decision today, the Cassation Court ruled that the police's appeal contained a legal error that "does not warrant an appeal" and affirmed that the lower courts had acted within the bounds of the law.

This marks the third time Tesfalem's right to bail, set at 15,000 birr by the Addis Abeba City First Instance Court, Kirkos Division, has been upheld, including by the City Appeals Court on Wednesday.

Betemariam Hailu, Tesfalem's defense lawyer, told Addis Standard on Wednesday that police claimed they are seeking to investigate him on allegations that stem from an incident during Sunday's football match between Wolaita Dicha and Sidama Buna clubs. The police accuse Tesfalem of being present when unrest broke out among supporters trying to enter the stadium, which was closed by the federal police, and of allegedly telling the crowd that "the government is only using the stadium for peaceful demonstrations by Tigrayans."

The police argued in court that they "have initiated an investigation and require time, so he should not be granted bail."

However, the defense countered that Tesfalem was not present at the scene and denies making the alleged statement. "Even if he had, it is not a complex issue that warrants extended investigation or denial of bail," Betemariam said.

In a statement condemning Tesfalem's arbitrary arrest, Amnesty International said that "this incident reflects a troubling new reality in Ethiopia, where authorities are now monitoring people's private lives and opinions," the organization said. "His arbitrary arrest and detention also highlight the rapidly escalating nature of authoritarian practices in the country."

Despite the Cassation Court's clear order that the lower courts' decisions remain valid, Tesfalem remained in police custody at the time of reporting.

Calling for his release in a statement yesterday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said his continued detention despite a court-ordered release "underscores the Ethiopian government's disregard for judicial processes and press freedom."

Haq Media and Communication, the publisher of Ethiopia Insider, has once again called for the police to comply with the court's ruling and immediately release the journalist.

Tesfalem, a prominent journalist, was arrested by security forces on Sunday, 8 June. The police accused of "disseminating false information."

