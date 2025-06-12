Tanzania: Leaders Join Tanzanians to Mourn Demise 28 People

Tanzania — Following a tragic road accident that occurred on June 7, 2025, in Mbeya Region, resulting in the deaths of 28 people, various national leaders have joined Tanzanians in mourning the immense loss. The accident has sent shockwaves and deep sorrow across the nation.

The President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, conveyed his condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of all those who lost their lives in the accident. Through his social media platforms, President Mwinyi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences on behalf of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar. He urged those affected by the tragedy to remain patient and resilient during this difficult time, and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In his message, President Mwinyi prayed, "May Almighty God rest the souls of the departed in eternal peace. Amen."

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, also extended her sympathies to the bereaved families. She urged all drivers to be vigilant and adhere strictly to road safety laws. Additionally, President Samia instructed the Police Force to fully enforce road safety regulations and called on the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to continue improving road infrastructure for the safety of all road users.

Meanwhile, the opposition party Chadema (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo) also joined in mourning the victims. In a statement, the party expressed its condolences, saying, "We recognize the grief, sorrow, and great shock you are experiencing during this difficult time. We pray for comfort, patience, and strength from Almighty God to help you endure the pain of this great loss."

According to a report released by Mbeya Regional Police Commander Benjamin Kuzaga, the accident involved a Scania truck carrying a shipment of flour from Dar es Salaam en route to Zambia. The truck crashed into two vehicles -- a Mitsubishi Rosa and a Toyota Lite Ace -- before plunging into the Mbalizi River valley. Preliminary investigations suggest the cause of the accident was the truck driver's negligence, as he failed to control the vehicle on a steep slope.

The government continues to take strong measures to improve road safety, while efforts to support the victims and their families are ongoing.