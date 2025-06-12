Tanzania Notes Success in Broadband Extension

9 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dail News Reporter

Dodoma — The Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) has successfully extended high-speed internet (broadband) services to various public areas across the country, as part of ongoing efforts to promote digital communication access and usage.

Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi, announced in Parliament while responding to a question from Liwale MP, Zuberi Kuchauka, who inquired about the government's plan to provide free internet services to all schools and colleges nationwide.

Engineer Mahundi stated that UCSAF has installed internet services in six key public locations: Rungemba Community Development College (Mafinga), Nyerere Square Park (Dodoma), the College of Informatics and Virtual Education (CIVE) at the University of Dodoma, Tabora Market, Kiembe Samaki (Unguja), and Buhongwa Market (Mwanza). In addition, the service has also been extended to 17 more locations within the Sabasaba exhibition grounds.

She further noted that UCSAF is implementing a project aimed at equipping government schools with ICT devices and connecting them to the internet. So far, a total of 1,121 schools have benefited from this initiative.

Engineer Mahundi emphasized that the implementation of these internet connectivity projects is ongoing and depends on the availability of funds, with the goal of eventually reaching all schools and areas in need of the service.

