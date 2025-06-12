Tanzania to Educate Border Communities On Its Boundary Reinforcement Exercise

Ngara — The Tanzanian government has called for the development of an effective plan to educate border communities on the importance of the international boundary reinforcement exercise between Tanzania and Rwanda, with the aim of fostering proper understanding and avoiding misconceptions.

The call was made by Ngara District Commissioner, Colonel Mathias Kahabi, on behalf of Kagera Regional Commissioner, Hajat Fatma Mwasa, during a work-plan meeting for the boundary strengthening initiative. The meeting began today in Ngara and is expected to conclude on June 13, 2025.

Colonel Kahabi emphasized that educating the public is crucial to help them understand that the boundary reinforcement is not intended to divide communities, but rather to enhance relationships and unity among people living along the border.

"The strengthening of the international boundary between Tanzania and Rwanda is a sign of good neighborliness and brotherhood between our governments and citizens," said Colonel Kahabi.

He further noted that Tanzania and Rwanda share a strong history of cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, economic development, and diplomacy. He added that the hosting of this meeting in Ngara is a reflection of the close ties between the two neighboring nations.

On his part, Hamdouny Mansoor, Director of Surveying and Mapping from the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, stated that the boundary strengthening initiative is part of the African Union's plan to secure and reinforce the borders of all African countries by the year 2027.

"As we strengthen our borders, we also aim to enhance security, foster cooperation between our countries, prevent conflicts, promote economic activities, and improve the livelihoods of our people. This is the spirit of the East African Community, and we are proud to be part of it," said Mansoor.

The meeting has brought together experts from various sectors and government officials from both Tanzania and Rwanda to ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully, cooperatively, and successfully.