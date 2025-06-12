Tanzania Seeks Spiritual Entertainment in Gospel Music Awards

Dar es Salaam — Gospel music artists in Tanzania have been encouraged to embrace and actively engage in creating gospel songs, citing their positive impact on society, particularly through messages of hope, comfort, and spiritual entertainment.

The call was made today in Dar es Salaam by Magreth Chacha, the organizer of the East Africa Gospel Music Awards (EAGMA), during the announcement of the nominated artists for this year's awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.

Magreth stated that the purpose of the awards is to promote the growth of gospel music and increase its recognition both locally and internationally. She noted that the response to the awards has been overwhelmingly positive across the East African region, as gospel music continues to attract listeners with its uplifting and comforting messages.

Meanwhile, Kefa Mahenge, the Arts Officer from the National Arts Council (BASATA), affirmed the council's continued collaboration with the award organizers from the initial stages of the process to the current phase, promising their support until the conclusion. He emphasized that all nominated artists have met the required standards and guidelines.

The awards process began in February this year and includes a total of 9 categories and 55 nomination slots. These include Song of the Year, Best Catholic Song, Media Supporting Gospel Programs, and Pastors Supporting Gospel Artists.