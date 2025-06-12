Zimbabwe: Fame Doesn't Shake Me! - Ex-Mommy Club Star Nunurai

Nunurai Mudarikwa left a lasting impression on fans during her stint in The Mommy Club.

The show, celebrated for its bold and outspoken cast, quickly became a Mzansi favourite.

Known for speaking her mind, Nunurai quickly gained attention and fame for her candid approach and unfiltered opinions.

While some viewers praised her honesty and confidence, others were more critical.

Still, her presence on the show made her one of its most talked-about personalities.

Despite the attention and growing fan base, Nunurai says fame has never gone to her head.

"Sometimes, fame is overwhelming, but it's nothing I can't handle.

"I don't consider myself a full-blown celebrity," she told Daily Sun.

The Zimbabwean-born, South African-based businesswoman insists that the world of fame hasn't changed who she is.

"I've always been grounded. I know who I am and what I stand for."

Although her time in The Mommy Club put her in the public eye, Nunurai has no plans to continue with TV, for now.

"I don't think you'll be seeing more of me on TV anytime soon."

Nunurai shared what she's been up to since stepping away from the cameras.

"I've been focused on my business. Outside of The Mommy Club, I'm a full-blown businesswoman.

"I literally work 12-hour days - I'm all about building and growing my brand," she said.

Nunurai stated that she is fully dedicated to her entrepreneurial pursuits.

She says the hustle keeps her grounded and fulfilled.

"I love what I do, and for now, that's where my energy is going."

Despite fame, Nunurai remains focused, driven, and unapologetically on and off the screen.