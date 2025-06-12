Ethiopia: State to Inaugurate Over 27,000 Projects

Oromia State announced that over 27,000 development projects have been completed and will be inaugurated soon.

The State's Vice President Awelu Abdi announced in a statement to the media yesterday that 27,280 projects have been completed and are scheduled for inauguration by the end of this year.

He added that 73 percent of the projects were developed through community participation, and the rest were constructed by the government and development partners.

Awelu said that 34,922 projects were implemented this year at a cost of 244 billion Birr to benefit more than 45 million citizens.

He pointed out that the projects will be inaugurated in two rounds: the first round will be launched from this week until July 7, 2025, while the second round will be launched by mid-July.

According to him, 80 percent of the projects are new, and the rest are projects delayed from previous years. He also said that the number, quality, and accessibility of projects being implemented in the state are increasing every year.

He emphasized that the projects include roads, health facilities, schools, irrigation development, and housing for the needy, and that 90 percent of them are people-oriented projects.

Awelu said that there are elements working to disrupt the peace of the community. However, tangible results have been recorded in ensuring peace by working in coordination with the community, which allowed the development work to be carried out as required.

In addition, the region is working hard on the production of wheat, rice, coffee, honey, minerals, vegetables, and fruits, he stated.

In total, over the past years, the completion of 71,600 different projects has been made open to the community, he added.

The Vice President also stated that since 2021, many development projects have been planned and implemented, especially focusing on infrastructure development projects.