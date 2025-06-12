Ethiopia: Experts Advocate for Minimum Wage in Horticulture Sector

11 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Misganaw ASNAKE

- Establishing a minimum wage in Ethiopia's horticulture sector is a significant step toward improving and sustaining the livelihoods of its workers, according to experts.

A one-day consultative workshop held yesterday brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, trade unions, and industry leaders, to discuss the establishment of a sector-specific minimum wage. The event, organized by Fairtrade Africa, aimed to facilitate dialogue on evidence, experiences, and best practices related to wage-setting mechanisms and living wage initiatives.

Meselech Degene, an expert from the Ministry of Labor and Skills, emphasized that a peaceful and collaborative relationship between workers and employers is crucial for creating a productive work environment.

"By working together, we can address existing gaps in workers' rights and ensure decent working conditions and fair wages for horticulture employees," she stated.

Meselech noted that stakeholder meetings are vital for harmonizing industrial relations. "We are working to improve the relationship between workers and employers and provide recognition for their collaboration to boost productivity," she explained. The ministry is also providing training for both employers and employees to mitigate workplace challenges.

Yohanes Abebe, an advisor at the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association (EHPEA), affirmed the association's commitment to safeguarding the rights of both workers and employers while attracting long-term investment.

He acknowledged that despite Ethiopia's great potential, challenges remain in efficiently utilizing modern technology to boost production and, consequently, wages.

Yohanes stressed that EHPEA is dedicated to fostering lasting industry peace and ensuring that employers pay at least a minimum wage, with the goal of progressing toward a living wage standard.

Wondimeneh Engida, a Senior Project Officer at Fairtrade Africa, stated that the workshop aimed to foster productive dialogue on wage-setting mechanisms and living wage initiatives.

"Collaboration among stakeholders is vital for the future of the horticulture sector," he remarked, advocating for a transition towards a living wage for all workers.

"This workshop marks a critical step in ensuring that Ethiopia's horticulture sector not only thrives but also prioritizes the welfare of its workforce," Wondimeneh added. "The collective efforts of all stakeholders are poised to create a more equitable and sustainable future for everyone involved."

