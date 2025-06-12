Rwanda: Autonomy in Hiring Will 'Boost' Learning Outcomes in Our Public Varsities

10 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

With an aim to boost the quality and competitiveness of higher education, a new Prime Minister's order has been issued to among others grant public universities autonomy in hiring academic and administrative staff.

This landmark directive is part of a broader reforms introduced to strengthen institutional independence, improve performance, and align university output with national development goals.

One of the key benefits of this decision is the flexibility it gives institutions to attract and retain top talent to add value not just to the University of Rwanda, but also at Rwanda Polytechnic.

During this day and age, the centralized hiring system often is not tenable. With autonomy, Higher Learning Institutions can now respond swiftly to staffing needs, hire based on merit, and tailor recruitment to their specific programmes and strategic visions.

This shift is also expected to enhance academic freedom and research productivity. By allowing universities to determine their staffing policies, Rwanda fosters an environment where innovation, diversity, and academic excellence can flourish.

It also aligns the country with global standards, where leading universities operate with a degree of self-governance that supports competitiveness and international collaboration.

This change will likely improve learning outcomes, as institutions will be better equipped to recruit highly qualified lecturers and researchers. In the long term, it can contribute to the development of a knowledge-based economy and a skilled workforce ready to meet Rwanda's aspirations.

For this reform to succeed, however, stakeholders--including university leaders, staff unions, students, and policymakers--must work collaboratively to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in the hiring process.

Civil society and media must also play a watchdog role to prevent abuse. Ultimately, this is an opportunity to reshape Rwanda's higher education landscape; let's all contribute to making it a model for excellence.

Most importantly, these institutions must activate their production departments to be able to generate the much-needed income which can now be hauled back into hiring competent faculty members other than entirely relying on public funds.

