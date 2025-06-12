Africa: APR Vs Al Ahli - Four Key Battles to Watch in BAL Semis

APR will make its debut appearance in the semi-finals of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Wednesday, June 11, facing off against Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in a game that is expected to be fiercely contested.

Scheduled for 4 PM in Pretoria, South Africa, the match will be the first semi-final of the day, followed by the second semi-final at 7 PM between Egypt's Al Ittihad and Angola's Petro de Luanda.

To reach the semi-finals, APR dominated Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers 104-73 in the quarter-finals, while Al Ahli defeated Cape Verde's KPA Kriol Stars 107-81.

The Rwandan side has already faced Al Ahli Tripoli twice during the Nile Conference held in Kigali late last month, losing both encounters, the first 68-90 and the second 102-106.

Speaking about the two teams' most recent game, APR head coach James Maye Jr. said his boys are preparing to deal with Al Ahli's speed as well as making sure that they avoid turnovers.

"We have to make sure that we are taking, that we are getting the basketball, we are getting the rebound, limiting their attempts on the rim. And then also just being able to protect the basketball once we get it and get the ball down to the other end and execute," he noted.

As the teams gear up for the game, Times Sport presents four key individual battles to watch.

1. Obadiah Noel vs Jean Jacques Boissy

A battle of point guards pits APR's American floor general Obadiah Noel against Senegalese star Jean Jacques Boissy.

Statistically, Boissy has had the upper hand in BAL 2025, averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, compared to Noel's 15.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds. Noel, however, edges Boissy in playmaking, with his 3.5 assists per game.

Nicknamed "Mutabazi" in Rwanda, Noel is known for his strength, creativity, and memorable buzzer-beater that lifted APR past US Monastir during the Sahara Conference in Dakar in 2024. He brings NBA G League experience, having played for the Indiana Mad Ants and Westchester Knicks.

Boissy, meanwhile, has a strong BAL presence, especially this season where he has been a reliable offensive engine for Al Ahli.

2. Youssou Ndoye vs Assem Marei

In the paint, Senegalese centre Youssou Ndoye will lock horns with Egyptian counterpart Assem Marei.

Ndoye has averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for APR. Standing at 2.13m, he brings vast experience from stints with the Austin Spurs (NBA G League), Daegu KOGAS Pegasus (Korea), and JL Bourg (France).

Also read: BAL 2025: Al Ahli Tripoli, Al Ittihad secure semifinals ticket

Marei, who previously featured for teams including Egypt's Zamalek and played college basketball at Minnesota State, has recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, giving him an edge in playmaking and rebounding.

3. Nuni Omot vs Deon Thompson

South Sudanese forward Nuni Omot has quickly become a key piece for APR, averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in just two playoff appearances. A player who boasts exposure as he plays for the Beijing Ducks in China and a standout for the South Sudan national team, Omot brings great understanding of the game, as well as a skillset of scoring and passing.

He will be up against Al Ahli's Deon Thompson, a forward who has averaged 11 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Thompson's résumé includes stints with clubs including Bayern Munich.

4. Aliou Diarra vs Wajdi Dawo

Aliou Diarra has been APR's top performer this BAL season, contributing across the board with 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. The Malian forward, who joined from Moroccan champions FUS Rabat, is known for his athleticism, shot-blocking, and end-to-end game.

Facing him is Wajdi Dawo of Al Ahli, who has averaged 3.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. Diarra holds a statistical advantage, and his impact on both ends of the floor could be crucial to APR's chances of advancing to the BAL final.