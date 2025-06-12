Sudan: Security Council Strongly Condemns Attack On Humanitarian Convoys Near Al-Koma

- The members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the attack on 2 June 2025 near Al-Koma, North Darfur, on a joint World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) humanitarian convoy, which resulted in the deaths of five humanitarian workers, several injuries, the destruction of life-saving humanitarian supplies, and the burning of many trucks.

They expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

The members of the Council expressed their deep concern over the escalating violence in various parts of the country, including in and around El-Fashir, North Darfur.

They recalled resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) lift the siege of El-Fashir and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of the situation in and around El-Fashir.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the Secretary-General's call for a prompt investigation and accountability for the perpetrators.

The members of the Council also condemned the repeated RSF shelling on 29 May 2025, which damaged a World Food Programme (WFP) facility in El-Fashir.

The members of the Council also expressed their deep concern about attacks on humanitarian operations, reflected in reports of recent airstrikes by the Rapid Support Forces that damaged critical civilian infrastructure, particularly in Port Sudan, Kassala, and Khartoum.

The members of the Council also reminded the parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and security of United Nations and humanitarian personnel, their premises, and assets, in accordance with international law and resolution 2730 (2024).

The members of the Council reiterated that deliberate attacks on humanitarian personnel, their premises, and assets may constitute war crimes.

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to take all appropriate steps to protect civilians, civilian objects, and humanitarian personnel, and to comply with their obligations under international law, in particular international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable, as well as their obligations under the Jeddah Declaration.