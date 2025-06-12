Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Meets Prime Minister

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, met with Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Wednesday.

TSC member congratulated the Prime Minister, wishing him success in carrying out his duties during the coming period. She affirmed her commitment to providing all possible assistance to resolve the problems and challenges facing Sudan internally and externally, in order to achieve peace, security, and stability.

The meeting addressed the challenges of the transitional period, the repercussions of the war, and the necessity of reconstruction and rebuilding. The meeting also touched on the impediments of the central region, which represents a link and connection between all parts of Sudan to achieve the anticipated renaissance and development for all of Sudan.

The meeting underscored the importance of laying the foundation for the transitional period and establishing a roadmap for building a new Sudan that enjoys security, stability, and development.