Liberia: Alcod's Eminent Chairman Wettee Congrats Pres. Boakai for Liberia's UNSC Seat

The Eminent Chairman of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), Mr. Emmanuel S. Wettee, has lavished praises on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Chief Architect of Liberia's foreign policy and his administration for their immense efforts that led to Liberia winning one of Africa's two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Liberia needed 128 votes but secured 181 out of 187 votes . A country needs to obtain two-thirds majority from 193 membership of the UN General Assembly. Liberia's last membership on the UNSC was in 1961.

Liberia was voted to the UNSC for a two-year term on Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, The West African nation's tenure begins January 1st, 2026 and will end on December 31st, 2027. Sometimes during Liberia's tenure, President Boakai will preside over the entire Security Council as its President for a month.

Speaking to this news outlet, Eminent Wettee said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to others including but not limited to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown, Senate's Foreign Relations Chairman, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, the leadership and membership of both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate, government officials, Liberians both at home and in the disapora, previous Liberian Administrations, and the Campaign Committee.

Eminent Wettee, who was part of the Liberian Delegation that participated and witnessed the voting take place at the UN Headquarters, said, "Liberia's election to the Security Council marks a significant return to a high-profile global platform, where the country will contribute meaningfully to debates and decisions affecting international peace and security."

According to his Eminence, Liberia's win is a win for all, including those in opposition. He called on all Liberians to be united, cherish the win and to make sure that Liberia leverages on the win at home and away. He added: "The seat on the UN Security Council will elevate our country on the global stage during a very consequential period in world affairs."