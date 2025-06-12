Lesotho: Rights Group Blasts LDF's 'Exclusionary' Recruitment Process

But LDF refuses to entertain Section 2 concerns

Says everyone is entitled to freedom of expression

Moroke Sekoboto

Advocates for the Supremacy of the Constitution, a human rights advocacy group also known as SECTION 2, has criticized last month's LDF recruitment process for soldiers, describing it as "exclusionary, irrational, and especially unfair to young people living in rural areas and those in the diaspora".

The group argues that the process does not meet the standards of rationality required by the Constitution or the principles of administrative justice and it "cannot stand legal scrutiny in the High Court."

To address these concerns and restore public trust, Section 2 is urging the LDF to reopen the application process for at least two weeks to allow those unable to apply on Saturday, May 31, 2025, another opportunity.

The group emphasizes the importance of providing clear and timely public notice through accessible channels.

Additionally, Section 2 calls on the LDF to permit excluded applicants to submit their applications either at their nearest local community council or through a secure, accessible online platform, among other alternatives, to remove "unnecessary and exclusionary barriers affecting rural and diaspora youth".

The organization also urges the LDF to adopt a human rights-based approach in all future recruitment exercises, ensuring fairness, accessibility, equality, and non-discrimination, in line with Lesotho's Constitution and international human rights obligations.

"Section 2 notes with serious concern the recent recruitment exercise by the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), which invited young Basotho between the ages of 18 and 28 to apply for enlistment. The LDF required that applications be hand-delivered only on May 31, 2025, at 10 designated venues, all located in towns," Section 2 said in a statement.

"By confining submission venues to only ten centres in towns, the process favoured town-dwellers and discriminated against those living in hard-to-reach rural areas. Many of these young people had to travel long distances, some as early as the day before, and sleep overnight at the designated centres just to be eligible to submit their applications."

Section 2 said reports of young people sleeping at application venues were not only concerning but also indicative of "the desperation and lack of dignity that our systems impose on the youth".

"The sight of young Basotho sleeping outside application venues, many of them desperate for opportunity, is a stark reminder of how institutions can strip people of their dignity when systems lack compassion and inclusion. The right to human dignity is not a luxury; it is protected under Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and must guide how we design public programmes," Section 2 said.

The rights group emphasised that LDF's insistence on accepting only hand-delivered applications, on a single day, and only in 10 town centres, imposed undue hardship on rural and displaced youth.

"Many simply could not afford the cost of transportation, accommodation, or the time required to travel."

Section 2 stressed that young people in Lesotho should not face punishment or exclusion because of their place of residence or economic status.

It said, "All public processes, particularly those related to national service, must respect the dignity, rights, and equal value of every citizen."

To ensure fairness and transparency in recruitment, Section 2 calls for the prompt establishment of an independent oversight body to supervise and review the recruitment process.

This body should include members from the Ombudsman's office, civil society, and both Houses of Parliament.

Section 2 said that "the oversight body's role is not to select candidates but to audit the process for legality, fairness, and adherence to human rights standards".

"Such oversight is crucial to address public concerns about possible political favouritism and to protect the integrity of the LDF," it added.

While Section 2 acknowledges that some elements of military recruitment should remain confidential for national security, it insists that secrecy must not be used to hide corruption, favouritism, or political patronage.

"The public deserves transparency and fairness, especially in matters of national service," Section 2 said.

On May 6, 2025, the LDF announced it was seeking to recruit 500 new soldiers, initially inviting Basotho youth aged 18 to 24 to attend interviews scheduled for May 31.

The army later expanded the eligible age range from 18 to 28, noting that its last recruitment drive was in 2019, six years prior. The call saw a massive response, with thousands of young people flocking to LDF recruitment centres nationwide.

Makoanyane Barracks in Maseru reportedly processed around 10,000 applications, Leribe district about 7,000, and Mafeteng around 5,000.

While official numbers have not been released, estimates suggest that more than 30,000 youths applied for the 500 available positions.

The overwhelming turnout has been widely seen as a reflection of Lesotho's severe youth unemployment problem, which is estimated at 38.9 percent among young people and about 50 percent overall.

In response, youth organizations and youth wings of political parties have urged Prime Minister Sam Matekane to declare unemployment a national emergency.

Acknowledging the unemployment crisis last week, Mr Matekane pledged action to address it. At a follow up press conference on Monday, he announced his government's plans to hire young people in various sectors, on both permanent and temporary basis.

Meanwhile, LDF Spokesperson, Colonel Sakeng Lekola, said the army would not respond to Section 2's demands. He nonetheless emphasized that everyone had the right to freedom of expression and Section 2 were thus entitles to their opinions.

"We have no further comment on the issue except to say that everyone is free to express their views in our democracy," said Col Lekola.

Col Lekola explained that the LDF informed the government of its intention to recruit 500 soldiers, conducted the necessary recruitment process, and completed all interviews successfully.

He highlighted that, unlike other public service recruitments that focus mainly on Maseru, the LDF opened the process to candidates from all ten districts of Lesotho, aiming for greater inclusivity.

"We made sure the process was inclusive. We announced the recruitment well in advance to give applicants enough time to prepare. We also widened the age range to allow those who had exceeded 24 years during the years we did not recruit to participate," Col Lekola added.

Addressing widespread allegations that some applicants were unfairly turned away, Col Lekola said, "That is not true. Only those who did not meet the requirements were turned away. Everyone who qualified was served. Although we initially planned for the process to take one day, it ended up taking two days, and we ensured everyone was accommodated. Again, people are free to voice their opinions as part of their right to free speech."

The LDF has not yet revealed the names of the 500 successful recruits selected from the tens of thousands of Basotho youths who attended the interviews.

