Lesotho: PAC to Resume Investigations Into Corruption At LEC

IN ITS spirited resolve to combat alleged corruption at the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC), the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to resume its inquiry of the state owned utility next Monday, following a favourable ruling from Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane.

The PAC, led by Chairperson Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, said it was undeterred by recent legal challenges posed by the LEC board of directors, which had sought to halt the investigation claiming it exceeded the committee's mandate.

The legal battle began when the LEC board, under the leadership of Chairperson Thabo Khasipe, filed an urgent court application to interdict the PAC from progressing with its inquiry.

The board's legal counsel, Attorney Monaheng Rasekoai, argued that the PAC's actions constituted an overreach of its statutory powers. He alleged that the committee was questioning the board on matters that fell outside its defined scope of authority as outlined in the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

"The PAC is guilty of an overreach," Adv Rasekoai contended during court proceedings. He maintained that the committee's questioning violated the institutional rights of the LEC board, arguing for their right to object to participation in the inquiry.

However, Chief Justice Sakoane expressed scepticism regarding the LEC board's claims, questioning the timing of their legal intervention.

"Why have you only come to court now?" he questioned, noting that the inquiry had been ongoing since April 2025.

Justice Sakoane highlighted the apparent lack of urgency in the board's response, suggesting that their delay might indicate a self-created urgency in seeking the court's intervention.

In response, Adv Thomas Thakalekoala, representing the PAC, echoed the Chief Justice's sentiments, arguing that the LEC's delay in seeking legal recourse undermined the claim of urgency.

"This is a self-created urgency, and we deny that the matter is urgent," he said.

The court ultimately ruled in favour of the PAC, striking the LEC's application off the urgent court roll.

Addressing the media following the ruling, Ms Lemphane-Letsie expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the PAC's commitment to upholding its mandate.

"We are happy with the ruling, and we will continue with the inquiry as provided for by the laws regulating the parliament and the constitution of Lesotho," she said.

With summons already issued, the LEC Board is expected to appear before the PAC on Monday to provide answers regarding the alleged corruption.

Ms Lemphane-Letsie expressed concern over the reluctance of some parties to engage with the inquiry, stating, "We are worried as the national assembly not only as the members of the PAC but all the members of parliament hence we are all gathered here."

As the investigation unfolds, Ms Lemphane-Letsie said it remained vital for the PAC to ensure transparency and accountability within the LEC.

She indicated the upcoming hearing promises to shed further light on the allegations and the accountability of the state-owned enterprise.

She said the PAC's unwavering determination to pursue its inquiry, despite legal challenges, underscored the importance of oversight in public institutions.

"As the investigation resumes, the implications for governance and integrity within the LEC will be closely monitored by the public and stakeholders alike. The commitment of the PAC to its mandate is a critical step in fostering accountability and restoring public trust in Lesotho's institutions," Ms Lemphane-Letsie said.

At its last meeting with the LEC, the day before the company instituted the lawsuit, the PAC had instructed the LEC to terminate contracts with around eighteen agents who collectively owe the company M1.8 million. Among these agents is Cell Power, a business owned by Limpho Tau, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

The PAC also directed the LEC's Acting Customer Experience Officer, Tšepo Mololo, to reverse electricity units worth M568,000 that had been credited to Cell Power after it was discovered that a duplicate transaction had resulted in the company receiving extra units.

Accompanied by the police, Mr Mololo reversed the transaction at LEC headquarters and later provided receipts confirming the reversal.

As a result, Cell Power now has a negative balance of M568,000, which it must pay off before it can purchase more electricity units for resale.

