Lesotho: Court Upholds Confession of Alleged Triple Murderer

Lehlohonolo Masoleng, accused of brutally murdering three women between February and April 2024, has suffered a major setback after the High Court ruled last week Friday that his confession of the killings is admissible.

The Mohale's Hoek resident, 30, allegedly lured his victims--Matšepo Likotsi of Mapoteng in Berea, Maletsema Foka of Nazareth in Maseru, and Kefuoe Moretlo of Mohale's Hoek--with fake job offers on Facebook while posing as a recruiter.

He was exposed when residents of Rantalenyane, Mohale's Hoek, reported a foul smell from nearby fields.

Police Constable Relebohile Thamae testified that officers discovered the decomposed body of Kefuoe Moretlo after scouring the area.

Two weeks later, the body of Matšepo Likotsi was found, leading investigators to arrest Masoleng on 5 April 2024.

During questioning, Masoleng allegedly confessed to a third murder and directed police to the location of the victim's body.

Last week, following the closure of the prosecution's case by Crown Counsel Lehlanako Mofilikoane, Masoleng's lawyer, Advocate Masoabi, applied for a trial within a trial.

He argued the confession was not made freely and voluntarily, claiming police had assaulted Masoleng with a knobkerrie and coerced him into confessing before Magistrate Tau.

Adv Masoabi also contended that the confession was inadmissible because it was recorded in English, a language Masoleng allegedly did not understand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During cross-examination, Adv Mofilikoane dismissed these claims as afterthoughts.

Justice Mokoko agreed, ruling on Friday that the allegations of police brutality were unsubstantiated and appeared to be fabricated in an attempt to derail proceedings.

The judge noted that none of the officers accused of assault were cross-examined on this point, suggesting the defence's claims were not credible.

"The court has come to the conclusion that the accused made the confession with a sober mind, freely and voluntarily. Therefore, the confession is admissible and will be accepted as part of the Crown evidence," Justice Mokoko ruled.

The trial resumes Monday, with Adv Masoabi expected to call defence witnesses.

The ruling deals a serious blow to Masoleng's defence, tightening the case against him despite his continued claims of innocence in the face of mounting evidence against him.