Lesotho: SA Man Charged With Rape

A 38-year-old South African man, Thabo Mlangene, appeared before Magistrate Mats'oloane Qhomane on Monday, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Ha-Abia, Maseru.

Mlangene, who is originally from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, and currently resides in Ha-Abia, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the minor on 31 May 2025.

According to the charge sheet, Mlangene "wrongfully and unlawfully committed a sexual act" by having intercourse with the 16-year-old.

After the charges were presented and his rights explained, Advocate Souru Malabulabu announced he would represent Mlangene.

He requested that his client be granted bail, citing Mlangene's responsibilities as the sole breadwinner for his family and his ongoing participation in the traditional healer initiation ritual, known as lefehlo.

Adv Malabulabu told the court that Mlangene, who has family and children in Lesotho, is currently under the supervision of popular local muso, Selimo Thabane.

Crown Prosecutor Advocate Bothobile Shebe did not object to the bail request but asked that Mlangene provide someone to stand surety for him.

Magistrate Qhomane approved bail on the condition that Mlangene pay M1,000 and secure a Lesotho citizen living in Maseru to provide a M5,000 surety or property of equal value.

Mlangene was also ordered to surrender his passport and avoid contact with witnesses. His next court appearance is set for 25 June 2025.

Mlangene's arrest comes amid a surge in gender-based violence cases, as reported by the Ministry of Youth, Gender and Social Development.

Between January and March 2025, 31 GBV cases were reported to the Ministry, with Qacha's Nek district accounting for 11 cases via the child helpline, according to Public Relations Officer Moipone Teba.

A 2022 World Population Review report highlights that 86 percent of Basotho women have experienced gender-based violence in their lifetime.

Lesotho ranks third in the world for rape incidents per capita and sixth for murder rates, exceeding even some war ravaged countries.