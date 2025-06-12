Namibia: Subaru Outback Blends Comfort With Grit

Subaru's latest Outback XT blends comfort, performance and off-road versatility with advanced safety features and luxury touches for on- and off-road travel.

The Japanese model is powered by a 2.4 turbo motor, delivering 183kW and 350Nm.

These figures put the vehicle in a bracket of its own.

The eight-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox is more than sufficient to ensure perfect balance in both tarred and off-road conditions.

Shifting between the gears can hardly be felt.

Tertuis Joubert from the Subaru dealer in Windhoek describes the boxer engine as reliable and powerful and more than capable to take one over almost any terrain.

With the various terrain drive settings and the symmetrical 4x4 system, driving on all terrains is a breeze, he says.

Joubert says the vehicle has advanced technologies like EyeSight Cruise Control and Eyesight Pre-Collision Braking.

In short, it means the vehicle will maintain its speed and adjust automatically to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of it.

It also brings the vehicle to a stop should it be necessary.

The vehicle also helps drivers stay in their lane through the steering wheel gently vibrating.

Amber lights mounted on the side mirrors warn the driver of any vehicles approaching from behind, which may be in their blind spot.

The vehicle is fitted with an airbag between the driver's and passenger's seat to avoid or mitigate injuries in case of a crash.

The full leather interior has all the luxuries and comforts expected of a premium brand, with a heated steering wheel and front seats.

It also comes standard with eight-way electric adjustable front seats.

The infotainment is next level and has voice recognition capabilities, making one's trip more personal.

For added safety features, the car has keyless entry and stop-start, while the trunk can be remotely operated.

Activating the 'X' mode is another added value, which promotes better control and command of the engine, transmission and other components to ensure the best traction and grip.

The vehicle's ground clearance of 21cm makes it ideal for gravel travel.

Fuel economy is indicated as per manufacturer at 9.0L/100km and comes with a 63-litre tank.

Under normal driving conditions, the vehicle is capable of reaching around 700km on a full tank.

For peace of mind all new Outback models come with a standard five-year/150 000km warranty and an extendable five-year/150 000km maintenance plan.