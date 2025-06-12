Namibia: By-Election Candidates Ready to Give Up Day Jobs

Several candidates vying for by-elections in five constituencies this month say they are ready to give up their jobs and serve on a full-time basis.

The available positions became vacant after five councillors were sworn in as members of the National Assembly in March.

They are Swapo councillors Marlayn Mbakera and Elder Filipe from Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors Hendrik Gaobaeb and Nico Somaeb from Sesfontein and Kamanjab, as well as John Likando from Kabbe South in the Zambezi region.

By law, by-elections are conducted within 90 days of a post becoming vacant. The by-elections are slated for 17 June.

Former Swapo member of parliament and councillor Agnes Kafula in 2015 proposed that councillors should serve on a full-time basis to ensure service delivery is never delayed.

She said this during a debate on the local authorities amendment bill.

Kafula said the current set-up of councillors working from 08h00 to 17h00 leaves room for political leaders at local authorities to neglect one of their two jobs.

To curb that problem, she suggested that councillors temporarily quit their jobs and be remunerated as councillors until their five-year terms end.

In her proposal she argued that councillors serving part-time derails the development of constituencies, as they often prioritise their own jobs and businesses at the expense of communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Nicodemus Amutenya, Swapo's councillor for Kamanjab in the Kunene region, said he was ready for next week.

"The masses are rallying behind the party and we are ready. I will be serving my term full-time, because I believe the residents deserve our full commitment," he said.

Amutenya said Kamanjab is a vast constituency with many inhabitants in need of jobs and services.

He vowed to address some of these issues during his six-month period, urging the masses to vote for change and a better future.

Morits Gaingob, the United Democratic Front's candidate at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa region, said although he is currently not working he will serve as councillor on a full-time basis if elected.

He said he would address youth unemployment by lobbying for investors and setting up water resources that would create about 2 000 jobs.

"I also pledge to make sure generational farmworkers are resettled within the constituency - both rural and urban. Because Namibia belongs to everyone," he said.

Gaingob pledged to address the constituency's drought-relief crisis to ensure accountability and transparency.