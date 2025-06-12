Namibia Partners On Joint National Cybersecurity Strategy

The government has collaborated with Salt Essential IT to implement a joint national cybersecurity strategy and awareness campaign.

This was announced at the Salt Essential IT, one of Africa's most awarded Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution providers, TechHuddle 2025 event in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology executive director Audrin Mathe noted the importance of the collaboration between the ministry and Salt Essential IT.

"The collaboration between the information ministry and Salt Essential IT represents a partnership in Namibia's cybersecurity landscape. This strategic alliance focuses on implementing a joint national cybersecurity strategy and awareness campaign" said Mathe.

Pinnacle ICT representative Jacques Visagie highlighted how digital tools are driving business agility across sectors.

He also focused on what's happening today in artificial intelligence (AI) trends from a business perspective.

"This is the year that AI is going into production," he said.

Parliamentary standing committee on constitutional, legal affairs and petitions chairperson Modestus Amutse said he is learning more about the capabilities of AI, as well as how to safely use AI technologies.

"It is good for this country to always collaborate on information and communication technology issues, and the Salt Essential TechHuddle 2025 is specifically looking at AI capabilities, how to build a new search and most specifically also with focus on how to safely use AI, but also to go into developing AI technologies," Amutse noted.

Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia chief executive Emilia Nghikembua spoke on combating cyberthreats. "Through a unified effort in combating cyberthreats, we can build a secured digital cyberspace for all Namibians," she said.

Salt Essential IT empowerment specialist Vanessa Maresch said TechHuddle 2025 celebrates not only digital transformation, but innovation and business transformation.

"TechHuddle looks at the future of technology not only in Namibia but internationally. We brought vendors from all over the world, as well as local talent and our very own information ministry to celebrate what Salt Essential IT and our partners are doing to embrace and support technology to grow our country and economy," Maresch said.