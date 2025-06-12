Namibia Partners On Joint National Cybersecurity Strategy

11 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government has collaborated with Salt Essential IT to implement a joint national cybersecurity strategy and awareness campaign.

This was announced at the Salt Essential IT, one of Africa's most awarded Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution providers, TechHuddle 2025 event in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology executive director Audrin Mathe noted the importance of the collaboration between the ministry and Salt Essential IT.

"The collaboration between the information ministry and Salt Essential IT represents a partnership in Namibia's cybersecurity landscape. This strategic alliance focuses on implementing a joint national cybersecurity strategy and awareness campaign" said Mathe.

Pinnacle ICT representative Jacques Visagie highlighted how digital tools are driving business agility across sectors.

He also focused on what's happening today in artificial intelligence (AI) trends from a business perspective.

"This is the year that AI is going into production," he said.

Parliamentary standing committee on constitutional, legal affairs and petitions chairperson Modestus Amutse said he is learning more about the capabilities of AI, as well as how to safely use AI technologies.

"It is good for this country to always collaborate on information and communication technology issues, and the Salt Essential TechHuddle 2025 is specifically looking at AI capabilities, how to build a new search and most specifically also with focus on how to safely use AI, but also to go into developing AI technologies," Amutse noted.

Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia chief executive Emilia Nghikembua spoke on combating cyberthreats. "Through a unified effort in combating cyberthreats, we can build a secured digital cyberspace for all Namibians," she said.

Salt Essential IT empowerment specialist Vanessa Maresch said TechHuddle 2025 celebrates not only digital transformation, but innovation and business transformation.

"TechHuddle looks at the future of technology not only in Namibia but internationally. We brought vendors from all over the world, as well as local talent and our very own information ministry to celebrate what Salt Essential IT and our partners are doing to embrace and support technology to grow our country and economy," Maresch said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.