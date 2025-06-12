Namibia: Kuugongelwa-Amadhila Loses N$100 000 in PM Retirement Benefits

No double dipping for speaker

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says the speaker of the National Assembly, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, has forfeited N$728 000 in retirement benefits as former prime minister.

This comes after she took over as speaker in March.

Acting director of the Public Office-Bearers Commission Ndeshi Hangula-Shikwambi says this is in line with the gazetted Determination of Post-Retirement Benefits Payable to Specified Public Office-Bearers Remuneration and Benefits Commission Act of 2005.

According to the Government Gazette, post-retirement benefits, apart from the benefits already been vested in the retired public office-bearer, are forfeited if a retired public office-bearer assumes another public office.

"She will not be getting both benefits as the gazette stipulates clearly that when you assume a new public office, you automatically forfeit those benefits.

"In this case, she will only be getting retirement benefits as a speaker and not both," Hangula-Shikwambi says.

Former president Nangolo Mbumba signed off the post-retirement benefits of specified public office-bearers days before he left office this year.

Cooks and cars

As a retired prime minister, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila would have pocketed N$6 000 a month for a cook, and a once-off vehicle grant of N$700 000 registered in her name.

The retired prime minister would be responsible for the vehicle's maintenance and insurance.

Other allowances include a N$10 000 monthly driver allowance, N$9 000 public duties allowance, monthly fuel allowance of N$3 500, and a lifelong diplomatic passport and use of VIP lounges at national airports.

Additionally, a retired prime minister gets preferential treatment at border posts and police roadblocks.

However, upon retirement, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will only be entitled to similar allowances as that of the prime minister - except for the received annual allowance of N$627 000.

The once-off vehicle grant drops to N$600 000, with a N$3 000 monthly fuel allowance and N$8 500 public duties allowance.

The Namibia Central Intelligence Service will determine the number of security guards for both the speaker and prime minister.

Other political office-bearers include the chairperson of the National Council and deputy prime minister, who will both get an annual retirement benefit equivalent to that of the speaker, which is N$627 000.

In total, the government will be forking out approximately N$2.6 million annually for retiring office-bearers' cooks, drivers, security personnel, fuel and a vehicle grant.

Political analyst Henning Melber says: "This is a matter that ought to be clarified in clear terms by those who issued the new benefit regulations. These ought to be transparent when it comes to consequences and interpretations. Otherwise they are open to abuse."

Post-retirement benefits, except those already given to the retired public office-bearer, cease when that retired public office-bearer is convicted of any crime and is sentenced to prison without the option of a fine exceeding N$5 000.

Earlier this year the government also approved an increased subsistence and travel allowance for senior public servants, which came into effect on 1 April.