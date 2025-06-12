Namibia: Farmers Warned Against Extreme Cold

The Namibia Meteorological Service says the current cold front sweeping across the country will largely affect livestock.

Chief forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi says the cold front came from Cape Town, pushing icy air into Namibia, causing overnight lows reaching zero degrees or below in many regions, with daytime highs struggling to cross the 20-degree mark.

"There was a lot of cloudiness earlier this week, which kept the temperatures slightly warmer because of the blanket effect, but once these clouds started moving away we have a lot of maximum radiation and temperatures drop significantly after a passage of a cold front.

"That's why we're experiencing this freezing weather in the south and central east, and this is also extended further to parts of the north," he says.

The impact of the cold front is already being felt, Kgobetsi says, particularly in the southern and low-lying areas where small-scale farmers and crop growers are most vulnerable.

He says black frost and hypothermia risks to livestock are among the biggest concerns.

The authorities are urging farmers to keep small stock in enclosed shelters at night.

Kgobetsi says while a slight warming trend is expected later this week, icy conditions will persist until at least Thursday.

He adds that the Namibia Meteorological Service continues to monitor developments and encourages the public to stay updated through its official channels.

The meteorological office issued an advisory on Sunday urgently advising small stock farmers to take immediate precautions to protect animals from extreme cold, strong winds, and potential exposure-related losses.

For Monday the forecast said the beginning of the week will include thundershowers and very cold conditions of which Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund experienced light rains yesterday.

Farmers in the //Kharas region are bracing themselves and taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their livestock against the extreme cold weather conditions forecast for the week.

Dawid /Aigub from Koppieslaagte farm in the Grunau district says they have erected kraals with corrugated iron roofing sheets to protect the animals from frost and blustery winds that make conditions more challenging.

He describes the weather in the Grunau district as extremely cold, but not as cold as when animal losses can occur. "We have not suffered any losses yet, and hope it stays that way," he says.

Sunday's forecast says, strong gusty surface winds will blow across much of the interior, increasing the risk of wildfires, particularly in the central and eastern regions, just ahead of the approaching cold that will persist throughout the week.

Cattle and horse farmer Willie Swiegers in the Aus area expresses relief saying a cold front with potential for frost in low-lying areas, particularly in the south usually causes loss of livestock which is not the case currently.

Aus is known as one of the coldest settlements in Namibia.

In 2004 one farmer lost more than 150 livestock at Aus after sudden rain and freezing conditions. In 2023 other incidences included 56 sheep and goats out of a flock of 184, 137 out of 200 and 46 animals that impacted the livelihood of farmers negatively.

"Usually during this time we would be moving our small livestock into the mountaneous and rocky areas to give them natural shelter. But I stopped farming with small livestock and am just concentrating on cattle and horses," says Swiegers.

Animals in poor conditions may struggle to maintain body temperature and are more susceptible to cold-related deaths. Like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia in extreme cold.

Dr Uli Tubessing from Wildlife Vets Namibia says it is critical to maintain good body conditions throughout the seasons for the animals to make it through winter.Tubessing says animals in poor body condition start utilising their fat reserves as a source of energy.

"We all know that fat also has an important insulation function. Animals in poor condition thus not only have minimal body reserves, they also have no physical protection against the cold. Livestock in good body condition can handle winter weather and extreme conditions better than smaller or weaker animals.

He also advises farmers to vaccinate and provide good quality food to the animals as winter conditions predispose animals to pneumonia . "Ensure sufficient and accessible supply of good quality food to provide the animals with nutrients to maintain body temperature and survive cold temperatures," says Tubessing.

Omaruru Boereverenigin vice chairman Markus Trede says although people are worrying about the livestock, there's need to move their attention to the farm workers.

He states that some farms workers are living in shacks which can get really cold at night.

He, however, did advise farmers to keep their livestock in kraals and to keep them closer together for warmth.