Namibia: Parents Scramble for 2026 Placement At Top Schools

Parents in the north are bracing icy weather, with some even camping overnight at top-performing schools as they scramble to secure Grade 8 application forms for their children for the 2026 academic year.

At the centre of the rush are schools such as Canisianum Roman Catholic High School in the Omusati region, Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School in the Oshana region, and Oshigambo High School in the Oshikoto region.

These schools are constantly ranked among the best performers in the national examinations.

Last Wednesday, more than 700 parents formed long queues outside the gates of Canisianum, with some arriving as early as 04h00 after camping out overnight to be first in line.

"I had to brace the cold and make sure I secure an application form, because this is one of the best performing schools and it is every parent's wish to enrol their children here," said Oshakati resident Alma Mathias.

Another parent, Secilia Angula, said she travelled all the way from Windhoek to secure application forms for her two children who are currently in Grade 7.

"I had to catch a bus when I heard that they're issuing application forms for Grade 8 this week. I had to sleep at the school gates because I don't know anyone here. Nothing comes on a silver platter, and we will do everything to ensure our children are enrolled at the best school," she said.

Canisianum Roman Catholic High School principal Henriette Ainima last week confirmed that although over 500 forms were distributed, the school cannot enrol more than 80 pupils in Grade 8.

"This year, we've attracted quite a huge number of parents compared to the previous years, which is truly impressive," she said.

Ainima said all applications will undergo a strict selection process.

Canisianum has a total of 370 pupils from grades 8 to 12, with 16 government-paid teachers and four additional teachers funded by the school.

Canisianum tops in the national exams, ranking first in both the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) levels in 2024.

Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School principal Sacky Eelu says their school application forms are easy to access as they are available on social media.

"We do not expect parents to rush for application forms. The parents can easily access the application forms via social media and at the school. They are free and anyone can just make a copy," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Oshigambo High School, another top-performing school, has opted for a decentralised distribution model.

Principal Pinehas Ekongo says application forms are available online and at designated printing shops.

One application costs N$200.

"We don't expect parents to travel long distances just to access our application forms. Instead, we have made our application forms easily accessible to anyone, anywhere. The forms are not limited and anyone who meets the requirements can easily apply," he says.

Ekongo discourages the first-come, first-served method.

"It would create a big problem in the education sector. I think it's also advisable for schools to implement information and communication technology services in schools and make everything accessible on online platforms rather than making parents travel long distances just to access an application form that does not even guarantee school placement," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has assured that children born in 2020 would be placed in schools in 2026.

"No child should be left behind. So, every child born in 2020 should be in school in 2026," deputy executive director Edda Bohn says.