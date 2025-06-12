Namibia: NYC Board Blocks N$345 000 Legal Bill Over 'Unauthorised' Probe

Chairperson, board clash over director's disciplinary case

The National Youth Council (NYC) board has rejected a N$345 000 legal bill, accusing interim chairperson Beverly Silas-!Garas of commissioning an unauthorised investigation into the council's director.

The board says Silas-!Garas independently instructed Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys to probe matters regarding NYC director Calista Schwartz-Gowases, which had already been addressed by a ministerial investigation and the courts.

The board describes the move as wasteful, insubordinate, and a possible witch-hunt of whistleblowers.

The board said this in a letter dated 5 June, addressed to minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp, her deputy Dino Ballotti, and executive director Erastus Haitengela.

According to the letter, sent by board vice chairperson Hendrik Theofilus, Silas-!Garas gave the lawyers instructions without consulting with or getting the approval of the board.

"Silas-!Garas went ahead and added her own instructions to Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys that culminated in the pro forma invoice of N$345 000. These instructions relate to an investigative process which the interim board did not consent to.

"The above forms the basis on which the interim board of directors refused to approve the amount of N$345 000," the letter says.

Regarding the director's disciplinary process, the interim board resolved that Schwartz-Gowases must be placed on forced leave of absence indefinitely to allow for an impartial and independent disciplinary process.

Sources, however, say she has refused to vacate her office.

TRIBAL AGENDAS

The board has also rejected Silas-!Garas' claims that it has made decisions based on personal interests and tribal agendas.

"It must be emphasised herein that the interim board consists of independent individuals appointed based on their professional expertise.

"These are slanderous accusations and have the perpetual effect of tainting our professional and personal reputations. The interim board of directors made its decisions purely objectively, based on our fiduciary duty to the council in relation to governance matters," it said in the letter.

The NYC now seeks the minister's permission to convene a special meeting with immediate effect to establish a disciplinary committee to address the matter concerning the director.

Steenkamp said she would provide feedback on the matter.

"This is the first time I'm seeing this letter. I will read it and respond to them," she said on Tuesday.

'BASELESS ALLEGATIONS'

Silas-!Garas yesterday told The Namibian the allegations made against her are personal attacks.

"I categorically deny the allegations made against me, which are false and baseless. Given that the minister is seized with the matter, I will not expand further.

"However, I note with regret the personal attacks and efforts to undermine my authority by certain interim board members and staff. Claims suggesting I serve without proper authority are unfounded and part of a broader attempt to discredit my role and destabilise governance," she said.

Silas-!Garas said accusations about bias and her ambitions to be reappointed are equally misplaced.

"I have no desire for reappointment, and any future consideration will rest on merit, not manipulation or propaganda. As of 5 June 2025, I formally requested the minister's urgent intervention and directive regarding the matter involving Mrs Calista Schwartz-Gowases . . .

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It would be inappropriate to engage further in public discussions while awaiting the minister's directive," she said.

She added that "the ongoing leaks of confidential NYC documents to media houses are deeply concerning."

Questions sent to Schwartz-Gowases yesterday were not responded to by the time of going to print.

The NYC has been facing scrutiny over its governance practices.

In December 2024, minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero dismissed the entire NYC board, citing misconduct and mismanagement of funds.

Furthermore, a forensic report dated March 2024 detailed governance failures and corruption within the council.