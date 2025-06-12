Namibia: 'Ngungula' Fuel Worth N$17m Confiscated in Oshana

Over 776 000 litres of smuggled Angolan fuel seized from 2024 to May 2025

The police in the Oshana region confiscated more than 776 000 litres of smuggled fuel, valued at approximately N$17 million, between 2024 and the first half of 2025.

This was confirmed by Oshana criminal investigations head deputy commissioner Frederick Ndjadila last week.

He said this is part of a growing, well-organised cross-border fuel smuggling operation or 'Ngungula' - referring to the smuggling of petrol and diesel from Angola into Namibia.

Ndjadila told The Namibian last week that the illegal fuel originating from Angola is sold at a fraction of the price charged at Namibian service stations. Smuggled petrol from Angola reportedly costs N$5 per litre and diesel as low as N$3, compared to Namibia's regulated price, which was N$21.50 per litre at the time.

Ndjadila said the police seized 762 200 litres of illegal fuel in 72 separate cases reported last year, leading to 47 arrests. The trend continued into 2025, with an additional 13 900 litres confiscated and 29 arrests recorded so far.

"These operations are not isolated incidents. Yes, syndicates are involved," he said.

Once seized, the fuel is transported to disposal tanks at the Oshikango and Okalongo police stations, he said.

Before it is disposed of, experts from the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy conduct tests to determine whether the fuel meets national market standards, Ndjadila said.

He said a company contracted by the ministry is responsible for proper disposal, which often involves converting the confiscated fuel into lubricants such as grease.

Dodgy collaboration

Speaking to The Namibian on condition of anonymity, an illicit fuel trader admitted that traders often work hand in hand with the police to smuggle fuel through ungazetted border points.

"If you don't work with the police, give them a few coins, you will not survive in the business. They will arrest you," she said.

The trader said she started selling fuel last year and operates from someone's house to avoid detection.

She said most people arrested in possession of illicit fuel are merely proxies.

"Selling fuel is a very profitable business. I sell a 25-litre container for N$400. In Angola, I buy it for N$200," she said, adding that she sells 60 to 70 containers of fuel per week.

According to her, some smugglers use 4x4 trucks fitted with hidden, modified fuel tanks concealed underneath vehicles to transport the fuel, which some call "juice".

Last month, police inspector general Joseph Shikongo confirmed that two police officers from Oshikango had been arrested for stealing the fuel they had confiscated from members of the public.

"They attempted to sell the fuel, and we arrested them," he said.

He warned the public not to attempt to bribe police officers when found in possession of illicit goods, and noted reports that some officers have allegedly solicited fuel from members of the public, particularly Angolans.

Omusati Kunene

Omusati crime investigations head deputy commissioner Zachariah Amakali says the police in his region have also arrested people in possession of illegal fuel.

He can, however, not say how many litres have been confiscated.

Meanwhile, Kunene regional commander James Nderura says cases of smuggling fuel are less common in the Kunene region because of the river between the two countries.

"The last time we intercepted people with fuel, it came through the Ruacana area. They were trying to take it to Opuwo. That was about two years ago," he says.

Local businesses are bearing the brunt of the smuggling trade.

Businessman Marius Nangolo says at least 15 filling stations have closed down due to the proliferation of illegal cross-border fuel.

"The government should consider subsidising fuel prices in Namibia to reduce the demand for smuggled Angolan fuel," he suggests.

'Pora'

When he visited the Namibia-Angola border near Oshikango last month, police inspector general Joseph Shikongo said he was concerned about the rising illegal fuel trade at Oshikango.

While addressing illegal Angolan traders, he said vehicles belonging to Namibians have been attacked in Angola.

"Why do you fight each other? Recently, vehicles were smashed and people were fighting one another. Why do you do that?" Shikongo asked.

One of the traders said vehicles were being attacked by criminals, and that these criminals beat people up in Angola and along the borders.

Shikongo suggested that members of the public should apprehend the criminals.

He then lashed out, saying one of the people he was talking to did not show him respect, before calling him a "pora".

In 2023, representatives from the Namibia Local Business Association and the Fuel and Franchise Association of Namibia called for the deployment of the army and the police along the Angola - Namibia border to prevent smuggling.

Parts of Oshikango and the Omusati region are particularly hard hit, with the widespread availability of illicit fuel.

The border remains unfenced in many areas, facilitating uncontrolled movement.

Business is suffering

A 2022 report by the parliamentary standing committee on economic and public administration highlighted the devastating impact on local fuel stations.

Some operators reported being unable to pay their employees, settle their municipal accounts, or service their bank loans.

While legal service stations once sold up to 200 000 litres per month, most now sell between 50 000 and 60 000 litres due to smuggling, the report states.

The report says some people legally cross the border several times a day to refuel in Angola.

However, border officials reportedly lack systems to monitor or limit the frequency of crossings.

In a case reported last year, Eveline Amutse, the wife of Swapo member of parliament Modestus Amutse, was convicted of smuggling fuel into Namibia.

She was arrested in February 2023 near Oshiteyatemo village in the Omusati region while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser carrying ten 25-litre containers of illegal fuel valued at N$16 000.

She was sentenced by the Oshakati High Court to a fine of N$16 000 or 18 months' imprisonment on 7 September that year.

In 2021, former deputy minister Paulus Kapia's driver appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court after being arrested in connection with the smuggling of fuel from Angola.

The driver, identified as Demetrios Ndakomani, allegedly used Kapia's bakkie to transport containers of fuel. The vehicle was initially impounded by the police but was later released.