Africa: From Villain to Vanguard - How the Shipping Industry Could Help Save Our Seas

Nice, France — Once cast as a culprit of ocean degradation, the global shipping industry is quietly reshaping its image--with experts now betting on it as a key ally in saving our seas.

Transporting more than 80 percent of global trade and generating over USD 930 billion annually, shipping is often perceived as an invisible force behind the products we use daily. But at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, industry leaders and scientists gathered to ask a provocative question: Can shipping be part of the solution to the ocean's mounting crises?

For Dr. Wendy Watson-Wright, Chair of the UN Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP), the answer is nuanced.

"If I could start with my usual rant--just a reminder that there is only one global ocean. Just as there's no Planet B, there is no spare ocean," she said, stressing that climate change, marine pollution, and invasive species are the most urgent threats facing ocean health today.

From her perspective, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the broader shipping sector are not standing still. "The IMO and maritime sector have been working to address many of these issues," she explained, citing actions against marine plastic litter, biofouling, and greenhouse gas emissions. "GESAMP provides authoritative, independent scientific advice to support the protection of the marine environment. Our strength is our independence--and that we bring emerging issues to the table before they hit the headlines."

Indeed, one of shipping's major breakthroughs, the IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention, was born out of scientific assessments provided by GESAMP. The convention aims to stem the tide of invasive aquatic species transferred between ecosystems via ships' ballast tanks--waters that are taken on in one port to stabilize ships and released in another, often with unintended ecological consequences.

"Invasive species can devastate marine ecosystems when they're introduced into environments without natural predators," said Watson-Wright. "Once they're established, you can't get rid of them."

A Friend, Not a Foe

Simon Doran, Chair of the Global Industry Alliance for Marine Biosafety, admitted that shipping has not always been viewed kindly in environmental circles--but he believes the tides are turning.

"The perception out there was that the maritime industry was the villain. But today, shipping has the opportunity to be the good guy," said Doran. "Shipping contributes only 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions--and we are on track to reduce that further. With IMO incentives and decarbonization goals, shipping will become net-zero. It would be good if other industries followed our lead."

Doran pointed to the Ballast Water Convention as a success story, explaining how it compelled shipping companies to invest in new technologies that reduce the risk of alien species wreaking havoc on local ecosystems. "That was the first step. The next will be stronger policies and broader adoption of sustainable practices."

Yet, the road to transformation is not without hurdles.

"The two biggest barriers are regulatory uncertainty and high commercial costs," said Doran. "That's where partnerships like the Global Industry Alliance come in--we bring together businesses, from coating firms to shipping operators, to share solutions and push for standards that make sustainability feasible."

Bringing Developing Nations Onboard

Gyorgyi Gurban, Head of Project Implementation at the IMO, emphasized that while regulations are essential, the organization is equally focused on ensuring these policies are implemented--especially in developing countries.

"We are not just regulators; we are partners in implementation," said Gurban. "We have growing portfolios of ocean-related projects in areas like ship recycling, greenhouse gas emissions, and marine litter."

Gurban rejected the notion that shipping is a niche sector. "Shipping has always been central to global trade and sustainable development. While most of the companies may be headquartered in developed countries, the biggest ports and trade routes run through the Global South," she said. "Developing countries have much to gain from shipping's green transition--they could become providers of alternative fuels or hubs for sustainable port services."

To that end, the IMO is working closely with governments and communities in developing nations to build capacity, transfer technology, and support local infrastructure.

"Our approach is twofold," she explained. "International regulations apply to all ships, regardless of the flag they fly. But we also back this up with technical cooperation projects so that developing countries can effectively implement these rules."

The Science-Policy Nexus

For Watson-Wright, the key to unlocking shipping's potential lies in science-led policymaking.

"Everywhere you turn at this conference, people are talking about the importance of evidence-based decision-making," she noted. "That's music to my ears."

Founded in 1969, GESAMP has long been the scientific conscience of the marine world, producing independent assessments that feed into UN policy debates. Its members, chosen for their expertise and not their nationality, provide unvarnished scientific input to nine UN agencies, including the IMO.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our advice must be authoritative and independent," said Watson-Wright. "That's what gives it strength."

A Sector at a Crossroads

Despite the momentum, shipping's journey toward sustainability is far from over. From decarbonization to digitalization and waste management, the sector must navigate a complex web of challenges.

But for Gurban, that's precisely what makes the moment ripe for action.

"Shipping isn't just about moving goods--it's about enabling livelihoods, supporting economies, and now, safeguarding the ocean," she said. "By linking robust regulation, cutting-edge science, and inclusive implementation, we can turn this global industry into a global solution."

Backed by science and bolstered by international cooperation, shipping may not just carry goods across the seas--it could also help carry the world toward a more sustainable blue future.

"Shipping is no longer the villain," said Doran. "We're ready to be the hero the ocean needs."

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau