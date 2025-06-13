Sudan: Kamil Idris Inspects Arbaat Dam Renovation and Maintenance Operations

Port Sudan, June 12, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil El-Tayib Idris has inspected the rehabilitation and maintenance operations of Arbaat Dam in the Red Sea State, following its collapse due to last year's autumn floods. He emphasized the importance of the project to the citizens of the Red Sea State, particularly in terms of providing fresh water to the state.

SUNA indicated that maintenance work began in March of this year at the initiative of the General Intelligence Service.

It is scheduled to complete the rehabilitation by more than 80%, while technical teams continue their work to ensure the dam is ready to store water before the onset of the rainy season this year, which is expected to begin during July and August.

The project is considered one of the most important development projects in the Red Sea State. The Prime Minister's visit to the project, accompanied by the Wali oovernor of the Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, confirms the government's commitment to providing urgent services to citizens.