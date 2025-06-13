Sudan: Khartoum State Affirms Decisive Response to All Security Threats

Khartoum, June 12, 2025 (SUNA) - The Khartoum State Security Committee meeting, chaired by Khartoum State Wali (governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza Ali, has discussed a number of issues related to the state's security plan, the provision of services, and the state government's efforts to welcome returning citizens, focusing on water and electricity services.

The meeting emphasized the importance of decisively confronting all security threats and sleeper cells, continuing to combat negative phenomena and crime dens, deporting foreigners, and removing informal housing.

The meeting also directed the renewal of decisions prohibiting rickshaws from crossing Nile bridges and the use of motorcycles.

The meeting also decided to allocate Al-Fiteihab Bridge for the passage of trucks.

The meeting also reviewed the criminal and security report, which indicated a decrease in crime rates thanks to the efforts of the joint patrol and the activity of the security cell.