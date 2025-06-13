Sudan: Khartoum State Affirms Decisive Response to All Security Threats

13 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, June 12, 2025 (SUNA) - The Khartoum State Security Committee meeting, chaired by Khartoum State Wali (governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza Ali, has discussed a number of issues related to the state's security plan, the provision of services, and the state government's efforts to welcome returning citizens, focusing on water and electricity services.

The meeting emphasized the importance of decisively confronting all security threats and sleeper cells, continuing to combat negative phenomena and crime dens, deporting foreigners, and removing informal housing.

The meeting also directed the renewal of decisions prohibiting rickshaws from crossing Nile bridges and the use of motorcycles.

The meeting also decided to allocate Al-Fiteihab Bridge for the passage of trucks.

The meeting also reviewed the criminal and security report, which indicated a decrease in crime rates thanks to the efforts of the joint patrol and the activity of the security cell.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.