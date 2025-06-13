Namibia: Hydrogen Project Fuels Hope At Rundu

Rundu Urban constituency councillor and National Council vice chairperson Victoria Kauma says collaboration is needed to foster sustainable growth and inclusive development at Rundu.

She was speaking on behalf of Kavango East governor Julius Hambyuka during a Hyphen Hydrogen Energy presentation in the region on Tuesday.

The presentation was based on the development, implementation and operation of Namibia's first green hydrogen project, the combined hydrogen and power plant at Lüderitz.

"Our collective efforts are crucial as we seek to identify opportunities, address challenges and implement innovative strategies," Kauma noted

She said it will elevate the socio-economic well-being of the people.

"Today, we are stakeholders, partners and community members committed to shaping a brighter future for our beloved region," Kauma said.

She said the project represents a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration and fostering sustainable growth and inclusive development.

"Together, we can harness our resources, talents and determination to build an economy that benefits all and creates jobs," she noted.

Kauma highlighted the unemployment challenges in the country.

"The Hyphen project will improve our livelihoods, ensuring equitable access to opportunities," Kauma said, encouraging a spirit of unity and purpose to turn vision into reality.

Hyphen senior economic development manager Johannes Shipepe says Hyphen is in negotiations with the government on different employment elements.

"About 5 000 jobs will be created in four years time across Namibia," he notes.

He says 20% will be for the youth, who he urges to participate in the census process to identify the required skills and experience needed.

"We can't just create jobs without providing training and skills development opportunities," he adds.

Shipepe states that the initiative, in collaboration with the government, aims to implement new curriculum levels five and six in technical and vocational education and training.

"Hyphen will spend 30% on Namibian companies during construction and operation," he says, stressing the lack of local companies' capacity and people's experiences to meet the demand of the project.

"Namibian companies don't have the experience or capacity to provide certain goods and services. We will look at enterprise and supply development to support companies to gain experience," he adds.

He emphasises that doing so will boost capacity and the capability to provide some of the services.