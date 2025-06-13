Rwanda to Reduce Unemployment Rate to 12 Percent in Five Years

Rwanda aims to reduce the national unemployment rate to 12 per cent in the next five years, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The unemployment rate is a key economic indicator that measures the percentage of people aged 16 and above who are in the labour force who are actively seeking work but are currently without a job.

The labour force excludes full-time students not seeking work, stay-at-home parents, retirees not seeking work, and people who have given up looking for work (discouraged workers).

People are counted as unemployed if they do not have a job, have actively looked for a job in the past four weeks and are currently available to work.

"Currently, the unemployment rate is at 14.9 per cent and the aim is to reduce the national unemployment rate to 12 per cent by 2029," Pacifique Uwamahoro, Labour Force Survey Specialist at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), said while speaking to journalists during a capacity-building workshop in Musanze District.

Rwanda has set an ambitious target to create 1.25 million productive and decent jobs by 2029.

"The target will help reduce the unemployment rate," he said.

According to the Private Sector Development and Youth Employment Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029, the government also targets a reduction in the proportion of youth Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) to 23 per cent.

This reflects a broader effort to ensure that the youth population is productively involved in building their skills, contributing to the economy, and avoiding long-term unemployment or social exclusion.

The five-year plan aspires to position Rwanda as a regional hub for business growth and job creation.

It is aligned with other key sector policies and strategies such as the Industrial Policy (2024-2034), which aims to establish and increase capacity utilisation of industries in manufacturing, agro-processing, mining and mineral processing, textiles, leather and garments, automotive and components manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, and creative industries.

It is also aligned with the Youth Employment Promotion Strategy, which aims to reduce youth unemployment by creating 3.4 million jobs through skills development and youth enterprise investment.

Interventions in implementing the plan include establishing and operationalising the Youth Investment Facility (YIF) to foster entrepreneurship among the youth, optimising employment opportunities and skills development from major investment and flagship projects in public and private sectors.

Such projects include Nyagatare Milk Powder Factory, the New Kigali International Airport, Aviation Skills Academy, Gabiro Agri-Hub, and sports complexes among others.

The interventions also include developing a talent pool for emerging critical sectors of the economy, including Global Business Services (GBS) companies, financial services, e-mobility, health, biotechnology, aviation, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI), and engineering].

Developing a leather tannery plant with an effluent treatment plant and implementing a funding model to equip 150 leather MSMEs with modern machinery and design skills is also among the interventions.

Monitoring progress

The 8th goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he explained, seeks to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

"To monitor progress towards these national and international employment goals, the Labour Force Survey is a critical tool for producing accurate, timely and policy-relevant labour market statistics," Uwamahoro noted.

Currently, the labour force survey is conducted four times a year.

"We use a sample of 26,496 households including over 6,000 households each quarter."