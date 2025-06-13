Nigeria: Kano Govt Denies $6.6m Loan, Says Allegation Political Propaganda

The Kano State Government has dismissed that it secured a fresh $6.6 million external loan, describing the allegation by a group as false and politically motivated.

The denial followed allegations by a political group, the APC Patriotic Volunteers, led by former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, that the NNPP-led government in the state contracted the said loan between June and December 2023.

However, Director General of the Kano State Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali denied that the state government did not contract new domestic or external loans since assuming office.

"These allegations are not only baseless but are clearly intended to mislead the public," Dr. Ali stated.

Ali criticised the former SSG for feigning ignorance of the Public Debt Management Office Law enacted during the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in 2021.

"If he claims ignorance of the law, we must remind him of Section 4(b), which empowers the State Debt Management Office to borrow on behalf of the government--under strict procedures and documentation," he added.

Ali challenged the APC group to provide verifiable documents backing their claims.

"They should provide the name of the creditor, the subsidiary loan agreement, purpose of the loan, the amortisation schedule, and whether it is a multilateral or bilateral loan," he said.

"People are now wise enough to differentiate between truth and politically motivated propaganda," he added.

Ali further assured that Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration remained committed to transparency and good governance.