Nigeria: Kano Govt Denies $6.6m Loan, Says Allegation Political Propaganda

12 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By News

The Kano State Government has dismissed that it secured a fresh $6.6 million external loan, describing the allegation by a group as false and politically motivated.

The denial followed allegations by a political group, the APC Patriotic Volunteers, led by former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, that the NNPP-led government in the state contracted the said loan between June and December 2023.

However, Director General of the Kano State Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali denied that the state government did not contract new domestic or external loans since assuming office.

"These allegations are not only baseless but are clearly intended to mislead the public," Dr. Ali stated.

Ali criticised the former SSG for feigning ignorance of the Public Debt Management Office Law enacted during the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in 2021.

"If he claims ignorance of the law, we must remind him of Section 4(b), which empowers the State Debt Management Office to borrow on behalf of the government--under strict procedures and documentation," he added.

Ali challenged the APC group to provide verifiable documents backing their claims.

"They should provide the name of the creditor, the subsidiary loan agreement, purpose of the loan, the amortisation schedule, and whether it is a multilateral or bilateral loan," he said.

"People are now wise enough to differentiate between truth and politically motivated propaganda," he added.

Ali further assured that Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration remained committed to transparency and good governance.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.