Egypt Expands E-Ticketing to 110 Heritage Sites, Adds Self-Service Kiosks At Saqqara

"Egypt has activated self-service ticketing kiosks at the Saqqara archaeological site as part of a nationwide digital overhaul of tourism services," the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Thursday 12/6/2025.

The machines allow visitors to purchase entry tickets using bank cards, reducing congestion and enhancing the on-site experience. They are part of a broader shift to a cashless, electronic ticketing system now implemented at 110 museums and heritage sites across the country.

The e-ticketing platform also includes mobile booking through the Experience Egypt app and online sales via egymonuments.com. Major attractions covered include the Giza Pyramids, Luxor's Karnak Temple, and Abu Simbel in Aswan.

The ministry said that the rollout of kiosks will continue nationwide, aligning with efforts to modernize the sector, boost efficiency, and attract digitally savvy tourists.