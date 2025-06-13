Egypt Expands E-Ticketing to 110 Heritage Sites, Adds Self-Service Kiosks At Saqqara

12 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

"Egypt has activated self-service ticketing kiosks at the Saqqara archaeological site as part of a nationwide digital overhaul of tourism services," the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Thursday 12/6/2025.

The machines allow visitors to purchase entry tickets using bank cards, reducing congestion and enhancing the on-site experience. They are part of a broader shift to a cashless, electronic ticketing system now implemented at 110 museums and heritage sites across the country.

The e-ticketing platform also includes mobile booking through the Experience Egypt app and online sales via egymonuments.com. Major attractions covered include the Giza Pyramids, Luxor's Karnak Temple, and Abu Simbel in Aswan.

The ministry said that the rollout of kiosks will continue nationwide, aligning with efforts to modernize the sector, boost efficiency, and attract digitally savvy tourists.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.