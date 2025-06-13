Tanzania Names Five Areas to Stimulate Competitive, Inclusive Economy

Dodoma — The Minister of State, President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo, announced five priorities while presenting to Parliament the state of the national economy for the year 2024 and the national development plan for the 2025/2026 financial year. Professor Kitila presented these priorities today, June 12, 2025, in Parliament, Dodoma.

One of the priorities is to stimulate a competitive and inclusive economy. This area will focus on implementing development projects and programs aimed at enhancing the country's capacity regionally and internationally.

The goal is to strengthen stability and sustainability of overall economic indicators, improve the investment and business environment, and develop infrastructure for transportation, communication technology (ICT), and energy.

Other priorities include strengthening industrial production capacity and service delivery, where projects and programs will concentrate on boosting industrial output. Promoting investment and trade is another key focus, with efforts aimed at improving institutional frameworks, policies, and tax laws to create an enabling environment that attracts investment.

Furthermore, promoting human development is a priority involving projects aimed at improving the management and operation of education, health, water, and environmental infrastructure and systems. It also includes accelerating land planning, surveying, ownership, and registration in urban, rural, and strategic areas, as well as enhancing youth skills and providing practical training for higher education graduates.

Finally, developing human resources is a priority focused on advancing knowledge and skills from early education through higher education to empower youth for self-employment. This area also includes measures to improve the quality of technical education and vocational training, including rare skills essential for increasing productivity and competitiveness of citizens in utilizing the country's resources for development.