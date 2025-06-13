Tanzania: Govt Warns Against Spreading False HIV Information

Dar es Salaam — THE government, through the Ministry of Health, has issued a strong warning to unqualified individuals against sharing unverified medical information, particularly related to HIV/AIDS without proper expertise.

The ministry emphasised that legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading misleading health information that could misinform the public and undermine national efforts in combating HIV transmission.

The warning was issued yesterday in a statement signed by the Ministry's Head of Government Communications Unit, Ms Roida Andusamile, in response to a widely circulated Instagram video featuring a person identifying as Mentor Chery from a platform known as Wellbeing Hub.

In the video, the individual, who claims to be living with HIV, asserts that the presence of dark spots from the big toe to the heel is a physical sign of HIV infection. The video also claims that people living with HIV do not have light-coloured soles and suggests that individuals should inspect their partners' feet to determine HIV status.

The ministry has strongly condemned the claims, describing them as false, misleading and dangerous to public understanding of HIV.

"It is not possible to determine someone's HIV status by simply observing physical features, as suggested in the video," said Ms Andusamile.

"The only reliable method for knowing one's HIV status is through testing, conducted according to established medical guidelines." She stressed that such misinformation undermines the government's HIV response, stigmatises those living with the virus and potentially discourages people from seeking proper testing and treatment.

The ministry urged the public to disregard the misleading content and to rely on accredited health facilities for accurate HIV testing and counselling services.

"We call on all citizens who wish to know their HIV status to visit recognised health centres," she added.

Ms Andusamile further warned in the statement that those who spread false health information may face legal consequences under existing laws. The public is also reminded that free and confidential HIV-related information and support is available through the ministry's toll-free numbers: 117 or 199.