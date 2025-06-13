Tanzania: AfDB Boss in Tanzania to Boost Partnership

Dar es Salaam — ANTICIPATION is high in Dar es Salaam as the outgoing President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina undertakes a pivotal official visit to Tanzania from today to Sunday.

Dr Adesina's visit aims to significantly strengthen the Bank's already robust partnership with Tanzania. According to the statement released by the AfDB Regional Communication Office for East Africa, a cornerstone of Dr Adesina's itinerary is a crucial meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Their discussions are expected to focus on a wide array of ongoing and future development opportunities that could benefit from substantial AfDB financing. Sources close to the discussions indicate that the talks will explore new ventures designed to uplift communities and propel Tanzania further onto the global stage.

While in Tanzania, Dr Adesina will be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Dar es Salaam in recognition of his outstanding leadership, lifelong commitment to Africa's transformation and his contributions to the continent's progress.

ALSO READ: Tanzania reaffirms strategic partnership with AfDB

The ceremony will not only celebrate his personal achievements but also symbolise the shared aspirations for a more prosperous Africa. Beyond the boardroom, Dr Adesina will embark on a tour of several Bankfinanced transportation projects nationwide.

"Dr Adesina is also scheduled to tour Bank-financed transportation projects across the country, underscoring the institution's continued commitment to infrastructure, economic growth and social progress in Tanzania," said part of statement.

The African Development Bank's active portfolio in Tanzania is concentrated in infrastructure development, with transport accounting for roughly 66 per cent of all infrastructure financing.

As of May 2025, the Bank's active transport portfolio stands at an impressive 2.41 billion US dollars (about 6.273tri/-), covering vital road, rail and aviation projects.

The operations are not just about building physical links, they are delivering critical infrastructure designed to enhance mobility, boost logistics efficiency and significantly elevate regional competitiveness, collectively cementing Tanzania's role as a strategic anchor and trade hub in East Africa.