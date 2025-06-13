Tanzania: AfDB President in Tanzania to Witness Major Projects

Dar es Salaam — THE official inauguration of the Msalato International Airport and the Dodoma outer ring road are among the major events the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will witness in his four-day Tanzanian tour.

Dr Adesina arrived today, June 12, 2025 at Julius Nyerere International Airport, and he was welcomed by the Minister of Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (EAC), Dennis Londo.

During his visit to Tanzania, Dr. Adesina is scheduled to engage in official talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He will also participate in the inauguration ceremonies for Msalato International Airport and the Dodoma ring road, which are set to take place in Dodoma on June 14, 2025.

Furthermore Dr. Adesina will be conferred an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa) by the University of Dar Es Salaam on 13 June 2025.