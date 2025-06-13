Tanzania: AfDB President in Tanzania to Witness Major Projects

12 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE official inauguration of the Msalato International Airport and the Dodoma outer ring road are among the major events the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will witness in his four-day Tanzanian tour.

Dr Adesina arrived today, June 12, 2025 at Julius Nyerere International Airport, and he was welcomed by the Minister of Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (EAC), Dennis Londo.

During his visit to Tanzania, Dr. Adesina is scheduled to engage in official talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He will also participate in the inauguration ceremonies for Msalato International Airport and the Dodoma ring road, which are set to take place in Dodoma on June 14, 2025.

Furthermore Dr. Adesina will be conferred an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa) by the University of Dar Es Salaam on 13 June 2025.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.