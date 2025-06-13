Nigeria: June 12 Protest - Security Operatives Take Over Venue As Organisers Back Down

Organisers of June 12 #TakeItBackMovement in Edo State have shelved the protest, citing security reason.

Recall that the protest in Edo was scheduled to take place at the National Museum and Monument, Benin City, and Auchi respectively.

The organisers had vowed to march out to protest against hunger, social injustice, insecurity, bad economy, cyber crime act, kidnapping, illegal detention, among others.

But our reporter who visited the venue observed heavy security presence.

Police officers, men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Edo State Security Corps were seen at the venue.

Daily Trust also observed heavy security at strategic points in major junctions within the metropolis while police vans were also stationed at Ring Road in the ancient town.

Speaking with journalists, Coordinator of the protest in Edo State, Dr. Hafiz Lawal, said, "As you know, there had been spate of cultism and killing of young ones in the state. There was an interest that came in last night (Wednesday), so we have to called of the strike to avoid any hijack of the protest."

Dr. Hafiz appealed to the youths called to turn out en masse whenever they are called upon.

He said the organisers are going to rescheduled the protest in the state and that he would inform the media of the new date.

According to him, they were not pressured to shelve the protest, noting that "the police and the Directorate of State Security have been very supportive during past protests."