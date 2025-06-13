Nigeria: Govt Won't Interfere in Parties' Registration - Tinubu

12 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has no hand in the alleged move to de-register or stop the registration of new political parties in the country.

The President stated this on Thursday while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly to mark democracy day.

There were reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had withheld applications by associations seeking to be registered as political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reports also indicated that there were moves to de-register some of the existing parties ahead of the next general elections.

But President Tinubu said, "I have never attempted to alter any party's registration with INEC."

