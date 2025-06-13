Tanzania: Red Cross Helps Contain Deadly Marburg Outbreak While Preparing Communities for Future Epidemics

When the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak hit parts of Tanzania in early 2025, the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) sprang into action, leveraging years of epidemic preparedness and support from the IFRC to contain the deadly virus.

From emergency response to long-term recovery, the Red Cross volunteers have been working alongside the Ministry of Health to protect the most vulnerable, restore trust, and build a future where communities are better prepared to face health crises.

Often fatal, Marburg virus disease is a severe illness similar to Ebola that is characterized by high fever, headaches, and in many cases, internal bleeding.

Thanks to the rapid mobilization, the total number of cases was relatively low (a total of 10 cases as of 4th March 2025). However, the fatality rate was 100 per cent - underscoring the urgent nature of a concerted, community wide response.

That rapid action was also enabled by a 280,00 Swiss franc allocation from IFRC's Disaster Response Emergency Fund.

From training to swift action

As a first step in its emergency response, TRCS trained 50 community health workers and volunteers in high-risk districts, equipping them epidemic control skills to detect and respond to potential cases.

These teams were mobilized across communities, conducting door-to-door visits to identify suspected infections, provide health education, and dispel dangerous myths about the disease.

"Our volunteers were the first line of defense," said a staff member from TRCS. "They not only alerted health authorities to possible cases but also ensured families understood how to protect themselves."

The teams also offered mental health and psychosocial support to those affected, including people in quarantine. Recognizing that outbreaks do not affect everyone equally, TRCS also trained staff and volunteers on protection, gender, and inclusion methods to ensure all parts of the community were fully represented.

Volunteers learned to prioritize dignity, access, and safety for all -- especially women, children, people with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

Battling misinformation with trust and dialogue

Rumors and misinformation spread as quickly as the virus itself. To counter this, TRCS engaged community leaders, traditional healers, and even schoolchildren in open dialogues. Through meetings, home visits, and public discussions, volunteers addressed rumors and misconceptions about both Marburg Virus and Mpox.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At first, people thought Marburg was a curse," said one volunteer. "But by listening to their fears and explaining the facts, we built trust--and that saved lives."

Recovery and prevention

With the Ministry of Health declaring the end of the outbreak in March 2025, TRCS shifted focus to recovery. Over 100 new volunteers were trained in Ngara and Muleba districts to reinforce disease prevention, mental health support, and community engagement.

In collaboration with its multiple partners, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has developed a three-month recovery plan.

As part of that plan, TRCS continued to deliver epidemic disease awareness in the affected areas, with volunteers and community health workers going house-to-house to educate people about disease prevention, reduce stigmas, and address fears among community members regarding the safety of the health facilities after the recent outbreak.

In all, more than 1.5 million people were reached with critical health messages.

As Tanzania recovers, the Red Cross remains vigilant--because in the fight against epidemics, preparation today means lives saved tomorrow. A lessons-learned workshop is on the horizon, aiming to strengthen future responses and ensure that past challenges are transformed into opportunities for improvement.

Learn more:

IFRC's approach to epidemic and pandemic preparedness

IFRC's Disaster Response Emergency Fund