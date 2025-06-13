Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves Regulation On Submarine Cables, Reviews Security and National Exam Plans

12 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved a new regulatory framework for submarine communication cables aimed at safeguarding the security and integrity of the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Independence Week celebrations and the start of the National Examinations for the 2025 academic year, which are scheduled to begin nationwide on Saturday.

During the session, ministers received briefings from the Ministries of Internal Security and Defence on ongoing operations to stabilize the country and eliminate extremist groups.

The Council commended the bravery of Somali national and local forces actively engaged in securing the nation.

