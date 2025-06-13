Somalia Extends Condolences Following Air India Crash

Mogadishu, 12 June 2025: The Government and People of Somalia extend their deepest condolences to the Government and the people of India following the tragic crash of Air India flight shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

We are profoundly saddened by this devastating incident and join in mourning the loss of lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time.

Somalia stands in solidarity with India and all nations touched by this tragedy. We hope for the swift recovery of the injured and wish strength and resilience to all affected communities.